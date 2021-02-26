CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Squire scores 14 to…

Squire scores 14 to lead UC Davis over Cal Poly 69-61

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 8:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Damion Squire posted 14 points as UC Davis defeated Cal Poly 69-61 on Friday.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points for UC Davis (7-6, 5-4 Big West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Elijah Pepper and Ezra Manjon each had 12 points.

Colby Rogers had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (3-16, 1-12), whose losing streak reached six games. Tuukka Jaakkola added three blocks. Alimamy Koroma had seven points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies need accountability, reasoning in readiness technology

CISA: ‘Identity is everything’ for cyber defense post-SolarWinds

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in newly-passed COVID-19 relief bill

5G a chance for agency improvement — slowly but surely

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up