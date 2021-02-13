CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Scott leads Loyola Marymount over Pacific 80-76

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 9:24 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eli Scott had 24 points as Loyola Marymount narrowly beat Pacific 80-76 on Saturday.

Keli Leaupepe had 17 points for Loyola Marymount (9-6, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Joe Quintana added 13 points. Jalin Anderson had 11 points and nine assists.

Jeremiah Bailey scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5). Broc Finstuen added 17 points. Daniss Jenkins had 12 points.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 58-49 on Jan. 16.

