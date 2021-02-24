Ranked teams meet as No. 3 Michigan hosts No. 9 Iowa

No. 9 Iowa (17-6, 11-5) vs. No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

No. 9 Iowa (17-6, 11-5) vs. No. 3 Michigan (16-1, 11-1)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-10 teams match up as No. 9 Iowa visits No. 3 Michigan in a Big Ten showdown. Iowa has six wins and three losses against ranked opponents this season, while Michigan has won five of its six games against ranked teams.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa’s Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 77 percent of all Hawkeyes points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LUKA: Garza has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 70.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Iowa’s Wieskamp has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 49.6 percent of them, and is 19 for 32 over his last five games.

STREAK STATS: Michigan has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 81.5 points while giving up 64.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the second-best rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 341st among Division I teams).

