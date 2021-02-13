CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Portland St. routs Simpson University (CA) 99-66

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:56 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Khalid Thomas had a career-high 25 points as Portland State easily defeated Simpson University (CA) 99-66 on Friday night.

Kyle Greeley had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for Portland State (6-9). Paris Dawson added 15 points. Elijah Hardy had 11 points. Jaden Nielsen-Skinner had seven points and 11 assists.

James Scott, who led the Vikings in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

The 99 points were a season best for Portland State, which also posted a season-high 27 assists.

Mason Johnson had 21 points for the Red Hawks. Dylan Banks added 15 points. Brycen Wight had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

