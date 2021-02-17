Penn State faces tough test vs No. 4 Ohio State

No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4) vs. Penn State (7-10, 4-9) Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

No. 4 Ohio State (17-4, 11-4) vs. Penn State (7-10, 4-9)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Ohio State presents a tough challenge for Penn State. Penn State has won two of its six games against ranked opponents this season. Ohio State has won its last six games against conference opponents.

SUPER SENIORS: Ohio State has benefited heavily from its seniors. E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Buckeyes points over the team’s last five games.EFFECTIVE E.J.: Liddell has connected on 31 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 6 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Ohio State is a perfect 16-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Buckeyes are 1-4 when scoring any fewer than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Ohio State has won its last five road games, scoring 80.4 points, while allowing 72.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

