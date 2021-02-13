CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Omier lifts Arkansas St.…

Omier lifts Arkansas St. over UALR 73-62

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 1:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Arkansas State to a 73-62 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Friday night.

Marquis Eaton had 17 points and eight assists for Arkansas State (9-9, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Fields added 13 points and six assists.

Arkansas State dominated the first half and led 40-22 at the break. The Trojans’ 22 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 22 points for the Trojans (10-10, 6-7). Ruot Monyyong added 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. CJ White had seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

USPS outlines reform plan to 'break even' within 10 years

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up