No. 25 Rutgers women dominate 4th quarter to top Michigan St

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 5:43 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Diamond Johnson scored 22 points, Arella Guirantes had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and No. 25 Rutgers used a 24-7 fourth quarter to beat Michigan State 63-53 on Wednesday for its sixth double-digit victory in a row.

Rutgers trailed 46-39 at the end of the third quarter before opening the fourth on a 12-0 run with five straight points from Guirantes. Rutgers made 7 of 10 shots in the fourth while holding Michigan State to 2-of-11 shooting.

Liz Martino added nine points and Tyia Singleton had eight points, six rebounds and a career-high five blocks for Rutgers (11-3, 7-3 Big Ten). Martino had three of the Scarlet Knights’ six 3-pointers.

Johnson was 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line to reach 20-plus points for the third consecutive game.

Taiyier Parks scored 12 points and Tory Ozment added 10 for Michigan State (12-7, 7-7).

