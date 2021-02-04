NC Central looks to extend streak vs FAMU

Florida A&M (2-8, 1-2) vs. NC Central (4-3, 2-0) McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M (2-8, 1-2) vs. NC Central (4-3, 2-0)

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC Central looks for its ninth straight conference win against Florida A&M. NC Central’s last MEAC loss came against the NC A&T Aggies 77-60 on Feb. 17, 2020. Florida A&M came up short in a 67-65 game at NC A&T on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: NC Central’s C.J. Keyser has averaged 19.3 points while Jordan Perkins has put up 6.9 points and 5.9 assists. For the Rattlers, MJ Randolph has averaged 16 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Jalen Speer has put up 10.7 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Randolph has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida A&M is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-2 when scoring at least 66.

TWO STREAKS: Florida A&M has dropped its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. NC Central is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 83 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC Central defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.2 percent of all possessions, which is the seventh-highest rate in the country. The Florida A&M offense has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 328th among Division I teams).

