Mobley brothers power No. 20 Southern Cal past Washington

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 12:15 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 17 points, brother Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Southern California rolled past Washington 69-54 on Thursday night.

Ranked for the first time since early in the 2017-18 season, the Trojans (16-3, 10-2 Pac-12) won for the 11th time in their past 12 games thanks to another stellar defensive performance and a dominant effort on the interior against the undersized Huskies.

The Trojans outscored Washington 25-7 during a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. USC closed the first half on an 18-4 run, turning a four-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead, and pushed the lead to 48-34 in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Mobleys were at the heart of USC’s fifth straight win, but they got help from others. Chevez Goodwin had 11 points of the bench and Tahj Eaddy added 10.

Quade Green led Washington (3-15, 2-11) with 16 points.

MINNESOTA 71, NO. 24 PURDUE 68

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied to beat Purdue.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 points, and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten).

Trevion Williams led Purdue (13-8, 8-6) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

