Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs Charlotte

Charlotte (9-7, 5-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-11, 1-7) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte…

Charlotte (9-7, 5-3) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-11, 1-7)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to extend Middle Tennessee’s conference losing streak to seven games. Middle Tennessee’s last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 67-56 on Jan. 9. Charlotte snuck past Florida International by three points at home on Saturday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Charlotte’s Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all 49ers scoring over the last five games.TERRIFIC YOUNG: Jahmir Young has connected on 37.6 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 32 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 63: Middle Tennessee is 0-9 this year when it allows 63 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 63.

STREAK STATS: Middle Tennessee has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 59.3 points while giving up 73.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte has scored 65.6 points while allowing 62.4 points over its last five games. Middle Tennessee has managed 57.8 points while giving up 69.4 over its last five.

