Mercer seeks revenge on Chattanooga

Chattanooga (18-6, 9-6) vs. Mercer (14-9, 7-8) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes for…

Chattanooga (18-6, 9-6) vs. Mercer (14-9, 7-8)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes for the season sweep over Mercer after winning the previous matchup in Chattanooga. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 13, when the Mocs created 14 Mercer turnovers and turned the ball over just seven times en route to an 83-80 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mercer’s Felipe Haase, Ross Cummings and Jeff Gary have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Malachi Smith has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Chattanooga field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-5 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 14-4 when it scores at least 70.

WINNING WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 6-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Bears are 8-9 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

DID YOU KNOW: The Chattanooga offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-best rate in the nation. The Mercer defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).

