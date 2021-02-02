CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service requiring masks | Fairfax Co. school plans | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Mballa lifts Buffalo past Ball State 78-58

The Associated Press

February 2, 2021, 8:28 PM

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Ronaldo Segu added 20 points as Buffalo routed Ball State 78-58 on Tuesday night.

Jeenathan Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo (7-6, 5-4 Mid-American Conference). LaQuill Hardnett added 11 points. Jayvon Graves, the Bulls’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 16 points per game, scored seven points.

Ishmael El-Amin tied a season high with 22 points for the Cardinals (6-9, 4-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Jarron Coleman added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Brachen Hazen also had 11 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. Buffalo defeated Ball State 86-69 on Jan. 9.

