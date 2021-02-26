CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Marin scores 20 to lead S. Utah past N. Arizona 92-62

The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 10:12 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Dre Marin had 20 points as Southern Utah won its seventh straight game, romping past Northern Arizona 92-62 on Friday.

Maizen Fausett had 18 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (17-3, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). Tevian Jones added 17 points. John Knight III had 15 points and six assists.

Nik Mains had 19 points for the Lumberjacks (5-15, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Luke Avdalovic added 11 points. Cameron Shelton had six rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Lumberjacks on the season. Southern Utah defeated Northern Arizona 85-80 on Wednesday.

