Jones leads Nicholls St. over Cent. Arkansas 79-68

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 8:59 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones scored a season-high 24 points, Ty Gordon added 22 and Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 79-68 on Saturday, clinching a spot in the Southland Conference tournament.

Ryghe Lyons had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Nicholls State (13-6, 10-2), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Kevin Johnson added 13 points.

Rylan Bergersen had 20 points with five assists for the Bears (3-16, 2-9), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Eddy Kayouloud added 19 points and seven rebounds. Collin Cooper had 16 points.

Nicholls State defeated Central Arkansas 74-72 on Jan. 16, earning a season sweep.

