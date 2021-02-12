CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
James scores 26 to lead Jacksonville over Lipscomb 66-60

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 10:28 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dontarius James had 26 points as Jacksonville ended its seven-game losing streak, getting past Lipscomb 66-60 on Friday night.

Tyreese Davis had 15 points for Jacksonville (10-11, 4-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Bryce Workman added 12 points and nine rebounds.

Ahsan Asadullah had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (12-10, 6-5). KJ Johnson added 12 points. Greg Jones had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

