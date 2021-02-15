Illinois St. faces tough test vs No. 22 Loyola-Chicago

No. 22 Loyola of Chicago (18-4, 13-2) vs. Illinois State (6-15, 3-12) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST…

No. 22 Loyola of Chicago (18-4, 13-2) vs. Illinois State (6-15, 3-12)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Loyola of Chicago presents a tough challenge for Illinois State. Illinois State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Loyola of Chicago came up short in a 51-50 overtime game at Drake in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron Krutwig, Lucas Williamson, Aher Uguak, Tate Hall and Marquise Kennedy have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 64 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Krutwig has had his hand in 42 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last five games. Krutwig has 30 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-14 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 6-1 when it scores at least 69.

COLD SPELL: Illinois State has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 63.8 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Loyola of Chicago defense has held opponents to just 55.9 points per game, the lowest in Division I. Illinois State has allowed an average of 74.8 points through 21 games (ranked 252nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.