CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Funk scores 36 to…

Funk scores 36 to lift Saint Joseph’s past Dayton 97-84

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Funk had a career-high 36 points as Saint Joseph’s topped Dayton 97-84 on Wednesday night.

Ryan Daly added 25 points and seven rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (3-14, 2-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cameron Brown had 18 points and Jordan Hall 16. Funk made five 3-pointers and hit all 11 of his free throws.

The 97 points were a season best for Saint Joseph’s, which also achieved a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Jalen Crutcher scored 17 points for the Flyers (12-8, 8-7). Ibi Watson added 16 points and R.J. Blakney had 15. Mustapha Amzil had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

Will Congress ever return to the normal budget process? Whatever that is

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up