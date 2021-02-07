Franklin’s final shot sends Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left Sunday, giving Indiana a 67-65 victory and…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left Sunday, giving Indiana a 67-65 victory and a season sweep of No. 8 Iowa.

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight during the closing minutes. Iowa (13-6, 7-5) had one last gasp, but the long inbound pass hit the backboard and bounced toward midcourt, where Jordan Bohannon tried a one-handed heave that also bounced off the backboard.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

This was one that got away. The Hawkeyes controlled most of the first half after jumping to a 17-4 lead in the early minutes. Indiana closed the half on a 9-0 run to take a 33-31 halftime lead.

But the Hawkeyes opened the second half on a 14-2 run to take a 45-35 lead and led 53-48 with 7:25 to go. Indiana retook the lead, 63-62, on Race Thompson’s basket with 55.8 seconds left, extended the margin on two free throws from Trayce Jackson-Davis and won it after Bohannon tied the score with a 3-pointer with 27 seconds to play.

Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson had 15 points and six rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have won only once over the past three weeks, and Garza this week had two of his lowest scoring outputs. Perhaps the grinding schedule — four games in nine days — is one reason. But Iowa must figure out how to get things back on track quickly.

Indiana: The Hoosiers seem to be on the verge of breakthrough victories every time they take the floor. This time, they finally got one. They are 2-5 against ranked opponents and they need a couple more to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance under coach Archie Miller.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa has appeared in the top 10 for 11 consecutive weeks, matching a feat last achieved in 1986-87. Two close losses on the road might not hurt much, but it could end the top 10 streak.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Will try to sweep Rutgers on Wednesday in Iowa City.

Indiana: Begins a two-game road trip Wednesday at Northwestern.

