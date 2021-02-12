FDU looks for home win vs Wagner

Wagner (5-5, 5-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (7-10, 6-5) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Wagner (5-5, 5-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (7-10, 6-5)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its fifth straight win over Wagner at Rothman Center. The last victory for the Seahawks at Fairleigh Dickinson was a 68-59 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

SQUAD LEADERS: The senior tandem of Alex Morales and Elijah Ford has led the Seahawks. Morales is averaging 17.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Ford is putting up 18.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. The Knights have been led by seniors Elyjah Williams and Jahlil Jenkins, who are averaging 14.6 and 16.9 per game, respectively.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Knights have scored 78.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 7-5 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 47 of 81 field goals (58 percent) across its past three contests while Wagner has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner is ranked first among NEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.8 percent. The Seahawks have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game.

