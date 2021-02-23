CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Daniels leads Prairie View past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 9:33 PM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jawaun Daniels had a career-high 26 points plus 14 rebounds as Prairie View won its eighth straight game, topping Arkansas-Pine Bluff 72-56 on Tuesday night.

Daniels shot 11 for 14 from the floor.

Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. had 13 points for Prairie View (9-4, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Lenell Henry added 10 points and three blocks, and Cam Mack had seven points, 11 assists and six steals.

Prairie View posted a season-high 23 assists.

Nicholas Jones had 11 points for the Golden Lions (3-18, 2-10), who have now lost 10 games in a row. Markedric Bell added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Shaun Doss Jr. had seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions for the season. Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-56 on Jan. 25.

___

___

