Charleston Southern beats High Point 69-68

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 9:09 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 29 points and 12 rebounds and made a 3-pointer with three seconds left as Charleston Southern snapped its 13-game losing streak, narrowly beating High Point 69-68 on Friday night.

Ja’Quavian Florence had 14 points for Charleston Southern (2-16, 1-13 Big South Conference). Emorie Knox added 10 points. Sean Price had 10 points.

John-Michael Wright had 18 points for the Panthers (8-11, 6-8). Bryant Randleman added 12 points and six rebounds. Ahmil Flowers had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Panthers with the win. High Point defeated Charleston Southern 77-73 on Thursday.

