Bellarmine looks to extend streak vs Jacksonville

Jacksonville (9-9, 3-5) vs. Bellarmine (9-5, 6-2)

Knights Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine looks for its seventh straight conference win against Jacksonville. Bellarmine’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Lipscomb Bisons 65-58 on Jan. 9. Jacksonville fell 64-58 at home to Liberty in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Bellarmine’s Pedro Bradshaw has averaged 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while Dylan Penn has put up 12.2 points. For the Dolphins, Dontarius James has averaged 18.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while Tyreese Davis has put up 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

ATLANTIC SUN IMPROVEMENT: The Knights have scored 74.4 points per game and allowed 67.3 points per game across eight conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 66.8 points scored and 74 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.DOMINANT DONTARIUS: James has connected on 34.9 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Jacksonville is 0-5 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Bellarmine is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points and has averaged 78.2 points per game over its last five.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Knights have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Dolphins. Bellarmine has an assist on 51 of 94 field goals (54.3 percent) across its past three games while Jacksonville has assists on 21 of 53 field goals (39.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 75.1 points per game. The Knights have averaged 78.2 points per game over their last five games.

