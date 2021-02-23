CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Alcorn State looks for…

Alcorn State looks for home win vs Alabama St.

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama State (4-9, 4-9) vs. Alcorn State (5-9, 5-4)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its sixth straight win over Alabama State at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Hornets at Alcorn State was a 71-67 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Alabama State’s Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 55 percent of all Hornets points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 36 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 4-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Braves are 0-9 when allowing 67 or more points and 5-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Alabama State has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 78 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State has committed a turnover on just 20.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all SWAC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 14.1 times per game this season and just 11.9 times per game against conference foes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up