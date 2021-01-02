CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Winthrop looks for road win vs CSU

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:30 PM

Winthrop (7-0, 4-0) vs. Charleston Southern (1-5, 0-2)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its fifth straight win over Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Charleston Southern’s last win at home against the Eagles came on Feb. 15, 2014.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Phlandrous Fleming Jr., Ja’Quavian Florence and Melvin Edwards Jr. have collectively accounted for 47 percent of Charleston Southern’s scoring this season. For Winthrop, Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms and Charles Falden have scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Vaudrin has directly created 40 percent of all Winthrop field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 47 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Winthrop’s Falden has attempted 36 3-pointers and connected on 36.1 percent of them, and is 12 for 28 over his past five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has an assist on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three games while Winthrop has assists on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 88.9 points per game, the ninth-highest figure in Division I. Charleston Southern has only averaged 65.2 points per game, which ranks 221st nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

