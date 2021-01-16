CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Ware, Baxter lift Morgan…

Ware, Baxter lift Morgan St. past Coppin St. 92-72

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware had 29 points as Morgan State rolled past Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday.

Troy Baxter added 22 points for the Bears, while Malik Miller chipped in 21. Baxter also had 12 rebounds and six blocks, while Miller posted 12 rebounds.

Lagio Grantsaan had 10 points for Morgan State (6-3, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Conference).

Anthony Tarke had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles (3-9, 2-1). Kyle Cardaci added 12 points.

DeJuan Clayton, whose 13.0 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Eagles, shot only 20% for the game (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up