Utah State looks to extend streak vs CSU

Colorado State (10-2, 7-1) vs. Utah State (11-3, 8-0) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Colorado State. In its last five wins against the Rams, Utah State has won by an average of 10 points. Colorado State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2018, an 84-75 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The dynamic Neemias Queta has put up 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 blocks to lead the way for the Aggies. Justin Bean has complemented Queta and is accounting for 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Rams have been led by David Roddy, who is averaging 15.8 points and 9.3 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 78.4 points per game and allowed 51.3 points per game against MWC opponents. Those are both solid improvements over the 64.7 points scored and 71.2 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaiah Stevens has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 29 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Colorado State’s John Tonje has attempted 41 3-pointers and connected on 34.1 percent of them, and is 7 for 22 over the last five games.

STREAK SCORING: Utah State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 55.3.

SECOND CHANCES: Utah State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked 21st in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Colorado State stands at just 20.6 percent (ranked 323rd).

