The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Louisville (20) 12-0 710 2
2. NC State (5) 10-0 680 3
3. UConn (1) 7-0 659 4
4. South Carolina (2) 9-1 650 5
5. Stanford (1) 11-1 632 1
6. UCLA 8-2 545 8
7. Maryland 11-1 533 9
8. Texas A&M 13-1 515 7
9. Baylor 8-2 499 6
10. Arizona 10-2 474 11
11. Michigan 10-0 443 13
12. Kentucky 10-3 420 12
13. Oregon 9-3 378 10
14. South Florida 10-1 310 16
15. Arkansas 11-4 266 17
16. Indiana 8-3 226 18
17. Ohio St. 7-1 218 15
18. DePaul 8-3 217 19
19. Mississippi St. 8-4 198 14
20. Gonzaga 12-2 162 20
21. Northwestern 7-2 115 22
22. Georgia 12-1 113
23. Syracuse 6-1 111 24
24. Iowa St. 9-4 65
25. Tennessee 9-2 61 23

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 52, Texas 49, Missouri St. 43, West Virginia 34, Washington St 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona St. 6, IUPUI 2.

