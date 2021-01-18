The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan.…

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Louisville (20) 12-0 710 2 2. NC State (5) 10-0 680 3 3. UConn (1) 7-0 659 4 4. South Carolina (2) 9-1 650 5 5. Stanford (1) 11-1 632 1 6. UCLA 8-2 545 8 7. Maryland 11-1 533 9 8. Texas A&M 13-1 515 7 9. Baylor 8-2 499 6 10. Arizona 10-2 474 11 11. Michigan 10-0 443 13 12. Kentucky 10-3 420 12 13. Oregon 9-3 378 10 14. South Florida 10-1 310 16 15. Arkansas 11-4 266 17 16. Indiana 8-3 226 18 17. Ohio St. 7-1 218 15 18. DePaul 8-3 217 19 19. Mississippi St. 8-4 198 14 20. Gonzaga 12-2 162 20 21. Northwestern 7-2 115 22 22. Georgia 12-1 113 – 23. Syracuse 6-1 111 24 24. Iowa St. 9-4 65 – 25. Tennessee 9-2 61 23

Others receiving votes: South Dakota St. 52, Texas 49, Missouri St. 43, West Virginia 34, Washington St 14, Alabama 10, Nebraska 9, Rice 6, Arizona St. 6, IUPUI 2.

