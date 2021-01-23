CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Telfort carries Northeastern over James Madison 72-63

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 2:46 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had a career-high 23 points, all in the second half, as Northeastern extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Northeastern (8-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyson Walker added 12 points and five steals. Chris Doherty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

James Madison scored 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jalen Hodge had 14 points for the Dukes (6-5, 1-1). Matt Lewis added 14 points and six rebounds.

