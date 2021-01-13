St. Francis looks for home win vs Bryant

Bryant (9-2, 5-1) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (1-6, 0-3) DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

Bryant (9-2, 5-1) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (1-6, 0-3)

DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its 10th straight win over Bryant at DeGol Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at St. Francis (Pa.) was a 78-58 win on Jan. 5, 2013.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Mark Flagg, Maxwell Land and Ronell Giles Jr. have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Red Flash points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulldogs have allowed only 74 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 82.5 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Peter Kiss has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 83 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 2-2 when opponents score more than 83.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) has 39 assists on 74 field goals (52.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Bryant has assists on 58 of 96 field goals (60.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 91.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The St. Francis (Pa.) defense has allowed 75.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th overall).

