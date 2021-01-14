INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » College Basketball » Singleton leads New Mexico…

Singleton leads New Mexico past Dixie State

The Associated Press

January 14, 2021, 12:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Saquan Singleton scored 17 points to lead New Mexico to a 72-63 win over Dixie State on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Martin added 13 points and Makuach Maluach 12 for the Lobos (4-6). Rod Brown had 12 rebounds.

Andre Mulibea had 15 points for Dixie State (4-3). Frank Staine added 13 points. Jacob Nicholds had 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up