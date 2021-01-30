CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Colorado St. 85-77

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 1:39 AM

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had a season-high 21 points as Boise State beat Colorado State 85-77 on Friday night.

Abu Kigab had 17 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Boise State (14-2, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Devonaire Doutrive added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Adam Thistlewood tied a career high with 24 points for the Rams (12-4, 9-3). Isaiah Stevens added 17 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He also had seven turnovers. David Roddy had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Rams with the win. Colorado State defeated Boise State 78-56 last Wednesday.

