CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » San Jose St. battles…

San Jose St. battles Benedictine Mesa

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benedictine Mesa vs. San Jose State (1-6)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans will be taking on the Redhawks of NAIA program Benedictine Mesa. San Jose State lost 87-86 to Boise State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Richard Washington has averaged 20.7 points and 4.6 rebounds this year for San Jose State. Omari Moore is also a big contributor, with eight points and 5.3 rebounds per game.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Austin Denham has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans scored 66.9 points per contest across those 11 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Capitol has to get back to business

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up