Rodriguez scores 16 to lift Stony Brook past NJIT 56-44

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 5:58 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez had 16 points and six rebounds as Stony Brook topped NJIT 56-44 on Sunday.

Frankie Policelli had 11 points for Stony Brook (7-7, 5-3 America East Conference). Mouhamadou Gueye added 14 rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for scoring in the first half when Stony Brook took a 21-13 lead.

Dylan O’Hearn had 12 points for the Highlanders (5-7, 4-6).

NJIT defeated Stony Brook 74-65 on Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

