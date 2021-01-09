INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Purdue Fort Wayne cruises against UIC 88-55

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:38 PM

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 16 points and Deonte Billups 15 as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Illinois-Chicago 88-55 on Saturday.

Jalon Pipkins added 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5, 3-5 Horizon League). Bobby Planutis had 12 points.

Michael Diggins had 23 points for the Flames (5-4, 2-2).

The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Flames on the season after beating UIC 96-89 in overtime on Friday.

