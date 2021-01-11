Nuga, Kent State visit C. Michigan

Kent State (4-3, 1-2) vs. Central Michigan (5-6, 1-3) McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kent State (4-3, 1-2) vs. Central Michigan (5-6, 1-3)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Mike Nuga and Kent State will face Travon Broadway Jr. and Central Michigan. Nuga has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.4 over his last five games. Broadway is averaging 16.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Central Michigan’s Broadway has averaged 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Meikkel Murray has put up 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Golden Flashes, Nuga has averaged 19.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while Justyn Hamilton has put up 10.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MIKE: Nuga has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 43 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Michigan is 0-6 this year when it scores 76 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 77.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Golden Flashes have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Chippewas. Central Michigan has 29 assists on 80 field goals (36.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Kent State has assists on 36 of 86 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan attempts more free throws per game than any other MAC team. The Chippewas have averaged 24.6 foul shots per game this season.

