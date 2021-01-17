CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
No. 23 Lady Vols bounce back against Alabama 82-56

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 5:22 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 23 Tennessee bounced back from a disappointing loss to roll past Alabama 82-56 on Sunday.

Tennessee, coming off a 67-66 home loss to Georgia on Thursday, took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Crimson Tide 26-7.

It was a confidence building win with No. 4 UConn coming to Knoxville on Thursday.

Rae Burrell added 17 points for the Lady Vols (9-2, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) with Tamari Key adding 15 points and Jordan Horston 14.

It was the opposite story for the Crimson Tide, who upended No. 14 Mississippi State 86-78 on the road Thursday but couldn’t contain the Tennessee offense at home.

Jordan Lewis led Alabama (11-2, 4-2) with 22 points and Jasmine Walker had her frouth-straight double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Horston closed the first quarter with a 3-pointer to pull the Lady Vols into a tie at 18 and her layup to open the second quarter started a 16-0 run. Tennessee was 11 of 16 while Alabama went 2 of 11 with five turnovers and it was 42-23 at the break.

The Lady Vols shot 54.5% in the first half while the Tide was at 29%.

Tennessee was 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the second half to end up at 8 of 14 while Alabama went 2 of 11 to finish 4 of 18. The Tide also had just three assists.

Alabama is home against Auburn next Sunday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

