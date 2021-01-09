CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Mosley leads Missouri State past Valparaiso 81-68

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:18 PM

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley matched his career high in scoring 29 points for the second straight game as Missouri State beat Valparaiso 81-68 on Saturday.

Gaige Prim had 17 points and 16 rebounds for Missouri State (7-1, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja’Monta Black added 13 points. Keaton Hervey had 11 points.

Ben Krikke scored a career-high 21 points for the Crusaders (3-6, 0-1). Donovan Clay also scored 2d1 points. Connor Barrett had 11 points and five steals.

