Morehead St. looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

Morehead State (11-6, 8-2) vs. Tennessee Tech (2-15, 2-8) Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Tennessee Tech. Morehead State’s last OVC loss came against the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars 69-65 on Dec. 18, 2020. Tennessee Tech lost 72-63 on the road to Murray State in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Morehead State’s Devon Cooper, KJ Hunt, Jr. and James Baker, Jr. have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Eagles scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.7 points per game and allowed 74.7 points per game across 10 conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 54.6 points scored and 81.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Keishawn Davidson has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Tennessee Tech field goals over the last three games. Davidson has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Eagles are 0-6 when they allow at least 66 points and 11-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 66. The Golden Eagles are 0-13 when allowing 72 or more points and 2-2 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Morehead State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Eagles are 0-6 when opponents score more than 65.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morehead State defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 30th-best mark in the country. The Tennessee Tech offense has put up just 64.4 points through 17 games (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

