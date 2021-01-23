CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Monsanto lifts E. Tennessee St. over Furman 71-62

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:18 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Damari Monsanto had 22 points as East Tennessee State topped Furman 71-62 on Saturday.

Monsanto shot 6 for 8 from deep. He added eight rebounds.

Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points for East Tennessee State (9-5, 5-1 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Silas Adheke added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Clay Mounce had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Paladins (10-5, 4-2). Mike Bothwell added 17 points. Noah Gurley had 13 points.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Paladins with the win. Furman defeated East Tennessee State 78-66 on Saturday.

