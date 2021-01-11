FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

FERRIS MOWERS TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, first-place votes received and ranking in last week’s poll:

1. Gonzaga (29) 12-0 797 1 2. Baylor (3) 11-0 771 2 3. Villanova 8-1 722 3 4. Texas 10-1 703 4 5. Michigan 10-0 599 9 6. Creighton 10-2 597 5 7. Kansas 10-2 587 6 8. Iowa 11-2 586 7 9. Wisconsin 10-2 556 10 10. Tennessee 9-1 535 8 11. Houston 10-1 496 11 12. Clemson 9-1 374 18 13. Illinois 7-2 347 12 14. West Virginia 9-4 272 16 15. Texas Tech 9-4 255 19 16. Missouri 7-2 243 13 17. Oregon 9-2 205 15 18. Louisvile 8-1 192 25 19. Minnesota 10-4 166 17 20. Virginia Tech 9-2 162 20 21. UCLA 9-2 148 NR 22. Virginia 7-2 147 21 23. Duke 5-2 124 24 24. Saint Louis 7-1 114 23 25. Alabama 9-3 114 NR

Dropped out: No. 14 Rutgers (7-4); No. 22 Florida State (5-2).

Others receiving votes: Ohio State (9-3) 112; Connecticut (6-1) 91; Rutgers (7-4) 68; Florida State (5-2) 67; Southern California (8-2) 44; Colorado (8-3) 37; Xavier (10-2) 31; Drake (13-0) 29; Boise State (10-1) 29; San Diego State (9-2) 22; Stanford (8-3) 18; Oklahoma State (8-3) 16; Michigan State (8-4) 13; Arkansas (10-2) 8; Richmond (9-3) 2; Seton Hall (9-5) 1.

