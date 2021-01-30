CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Massner lifts Northwestern St.…

Massner lifts Northwestern St. past Cent. Arkansas 81-77

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Trenton Massner had 18 points as Northwestern State edged past Central Arkansas 81-77 on Saturday. Jamaure Gregg and LaTerrance Reed added 16 points each for the Demons. Gregg also had 12 rebounds.

Carvell Teasett had 14 points for Northwestern State (5-14, 4-4 Southland Conference).

Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (3-13, 2-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Rylan Bergersen added 16 points and nine assists. Eddy Kayouloud had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up