Levi carries Texas Rio Grande Valley past Dixie State 82-49

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:47 PM

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi posted 12 points and eight assists as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Dixie State 82-49 on Friday night.

The game marked the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Sean Rhea had 16 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-3). Uche Dibiamaka added 15 points. Chris Freeman had 11 points. Jeff Otchere had six blocks.

The Vaqueros forced a season-high 29 turnovers.

Cameron Gooden had 13 points for the Trailblazers (4-4).

