Lamar, Nicholls St. meet in conference play

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar pays visit to Nicholls State in a Southland matchup. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. Nicholls State lost 84-81 at home to Sam Houston State, while Lamar came up short in an 83-65 game at Abilene Christian.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Cardinals have been led by Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp. Sullivan is averaging 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Kopp is putting up 11.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Colonels have been led by seniors Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin, who are scoring 13.9 and 10.7 points, respectively.GIFTED GORDON: Gordon has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Lamar is 0-7 when it allows at least 66 points and 2-1 when it holds opponents to less than 66.

COLD SPELL: Lamar has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 85.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 19 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.9 times per game this season.

