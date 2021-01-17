INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Key scores 18 to lead Indiana St. over Illinois St. 74-68

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 6:44 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tyreke Key scored 18 points as Indiana State turned aside a late rally to defeat Illinois State 74-68 on Sunday.

Randy Miller Jr. had 13 points for Indiana State (6-7, 3-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Tre Williams added 11 points and three blocks. Tobias Howard, Jr. had 11 points.

Key scored four of the Sycamores last eight points as Illinois State cut a 15-point gap down to 72-67 on a Dusan Mahoric basket with 17 seconds left.

Dedric Boyd had 19 points for the Redbirds (4-8, 1-5). Antonio Reeves added 14 points. Mahorcic had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana State defeated Illinois State 73-65 on Saturday.

