Justice carries Santa Clara past Saint Mary’s 66-64

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 9:45 PM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice had 23 points and came through for Santa Clara on a series of key plays in the final 18 seconds as the Broncos narrowly beat Saint Mary’s 66-64 in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Justice gave the Broncos the lead at 65-64 on a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left and then blocked Tommy Kuhse’s shot and grabbed the rebound with a second left. Kuhse fouled Justice, who made the second of two free throws with 0.5 seconds left and Saint Mary’s failed to get a last shot off before the buzzer.

Josip Vrankic had 11 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara (7-2). Guglielmo Caruso added 10 points.

Logan Johnson scored a career-high 26 points for the Gaels (9-3). Kuhse added 12 points. Matthias Tass had 11 rebounds.

