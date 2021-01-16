CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Washington Monument closes indefinitely | White House begins relief talks | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Historic Howard-Notre Dame game…

Historic Howard-Notre Dame game canceled due to Bison coronavirus outbreak

Kevin Brown | @NBCSWashington

January 16, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Howard-Notre Dame men's basketball game canceled originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Howard’s marquee game against Notre Dame on Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been canceled due to an ongoing COVID-19 concerns within the Bison program. 

“We are all incredibly disappointed by this cancellation,” Howard Director of Athletics Kerry Davis said in a statement. “This was a tremendous opportunity to bring national exposure to our basketball team and the University. However, it goes without saying that the health and welfare of our student-athletes is our priority first and foremost.”

Howard were hoping their team could recover from a coronavirus outbreak that forced two cancelations last weekend in time for their high-profile contest against the Fightin’ Irish. The national exposure would have been especially promising for the game with talented freshman Makur Maker involved. Maker became the highest-ranked recruit to choose to play at a historically Black college and university when he enrolled with the Bison program in the fall. 

RELATED: UVA women’s basketball cancels remainder of 2020-21 season due to COVID-19

Maker announced on an Instagram Live that he was recovering from the virus and had hoped to be cleared in time for this historic MLK matchup. The former five-star recruit has also missed a few games due to a nagging groin injury earlier this seaon. 

After some initial cause for concern regarding the feasibility that the game could be played earlier this season, Notre Dame coach Mike Brey was resolved to make it happen. It also would have been the first time Notre Dame traveled to play at an HBCU school. The two schools faced off once before in November 2019, when Notre Dame defeated Howard, 79-50. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up