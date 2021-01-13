CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Greene, Oduro carry George Mason over La Salle 75-42

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 9:37 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene had 18 points as George Mason rolled past La Salle 75-42 on Wednesday night.

Josh Oduro added 17 points for for George Mason (6-5, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Miller added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Explorers’ 26.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a George Mason opponent this season.

Christian Ray had seven points and eight rebounds for La Salle (5-7, 2-3), which scored a season-low 19 points in the second half.

David Beatty, who was second on the Explorers in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

