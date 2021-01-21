CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Green Jr. carries E.…

Green Jr. carries E. Kentucky past UT Martin 113-73

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 11:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 25 points as Eastern Kentucky stretched its winning streak to eight games, romping past UT Martin 113-73 on Thursday night.

Michael Moreno added 23 points for the Colonels and freshman Curt Lewis had a season best 19 points and five steals for Eastern Kentucky (13-2, 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Devontae Blanton added 19 points.

Eastern Kentucky posted a season-high 20 3-pointers on 37 attempts (54%). Green Jr. made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Cameron Holden had 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Skyhawks (3-8, 1-6), whose losing streak reached eight games. Anthony Thomas added 16 points. Kenton Eskridge had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Part 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Trump administration was a mixed bag for military personnel, Biden has opportunity on his side, analysts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up