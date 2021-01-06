INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Gilyard scores 22 to…

Gilyard scores 22 to carry Richmond past Rhode Island 80-73

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 8:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had a season-high 22 points as Richmond defeated Rhode Island 80-73 on Wednesday night.

Grant Golden had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Richmond (8-3, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Blake Francis added 15 points and Nathan Cayo had 14. Gilyard made 6 of 8 3-pointers and had five steals.

Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for the Rams (5-6, 2-2). Antwan Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

Non-teleworking feds should reconsider commute plans in DC next week, OPM says

Pentagon puts budgeteers in charge of business process reform

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up