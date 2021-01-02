CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Forrest scores 21 to lift Appalachian St. past Troy 90-59

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 6:27 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest had 21 points, shooting 6-of-7 from 3-point range, and Appalachian State romped past Troy 90-59 on Saturday.

Donovan Gregory had 15 points for Appalachian State (7-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Adrian Delph added 14 points. James Lewis Jr. had 13 points. Michael Almonacy had a career-high 10 assists plus 11 points.

Appalachian State achieved season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists.

Nick Stampley had 19 points for the Trojans (6-5, 1-1). Kam Woods added 14 points.

Troy defeated Appalachian State 69-56 on Friday.

